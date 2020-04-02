Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 20: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. España supera las 10.000 muertes mientras Sanidad asegura que ya hemos llegado al pico, por Beatriz Asuar y Alexis Romero
- Fernando Simón: "El foco ya no está en el pico, ahora está en las UCI"

2. 48 horas conviviendo en casa con un fallecido por covid-19, por Patricia López

3. Especulación y contrabando: la odisea de conseguir mascarillas en el mercado internacional, por Ivo Alho Cabral

4. El coronavirus se lleva por delante más de medio millón de empleos precarios, por Eduardo Bayona
- El coronavirus provoca la mayor subida del paro de la historia: 302.365 desempleados más en un mes

5. Aumentan los abusos policiales al calor del estado de alarma, por Danilo Albin

6. La derecha se contradice a sí misma en su afán de desgastar al Gobierno, por Marta Monforte y Danilo Albin

7. El PP y su caca-culo-pedo-pis, por Cristina Fallarás

8. Lasquetty, el liberal de las privatizaciones sanitarias que dirige Madrid en la sombra, por Marta Monforte

9. Abogados Cristianos y un sindicato de Jusapol se suman a la batalla judicial contra el Gobierno, por Alejandro Torrús

10. ¿Es el covid-19 el peor fallo de la inteligencia de EEUU? Algunos dicen que supera a Pearl Harbor, por Diego Herranz