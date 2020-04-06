#TeléfonoRojo, día 24: Las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/KOznvmgPgR
— Público (@publico_es) April 6, 2020
1. El descenso diario de muertes y contagios da paso a una nueva etapa de la emergencia BEATRIZ ASUAR
2. ¿Qué es la "inmunidad de grupo" y cuándo llegará? ALBERTO SICILIA
3. Las nacionalizaciones vuelven para salvar al capitalismo... ¡en tiempos de crisis! DIEGO HERRANZ
4. ¿Se habrá infiltrado Pablo Iglesias en los gobiernos de Francia y Alemania? JUAN TORRES LÓPEZ
5. Por qué los Pactos de La Moncloa aterran a la derecha DAVID BOLLERO
6. Pactos de la Moncloa, pactos del miedo JUAN CARLOS MONEDERO
7. La pandemia desencadena brutales apaleamientos, envenenamientos y hambruna entre los perros FERRAN BARBER
8. Medio millón de jubilados con más de 40 años cotizados sufre rebajas en la pensión EDUARDO BAYONA
9. El discurso del líder de la oposición en Portugal que da auténtica envidia en España: "Patriotismo de verdad TREMENDING
10. El mal periodismo que daña pero que se premia ANA BERNAL TRIVIÑO
