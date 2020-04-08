Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 26: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. El bloqueo de Holanda provoca un nuevo fracaso del Eurogrupo tras 16 horas de negociación IVO ALHO CABRAL

2. Europa no se cansa de equivocarse: ¡Qué desgracia! JUAN TORRES LÓPEZ

3. El PP emula a Vox y se salta el confinamiento para acudir al Congreso: "Es hora de que los españoles nos vean" MARTA MONFORTE

4. Ayuso paga festivos ANÍBAL MALVAR

5. Trabajadores del 112 denuncian a la Consejería de Sanidad de Ayuso por la desprotección que sufren BEATRIZ ASUAR

6. Guillén del Barrio, enfermero: "Me atacan porque no tienen argumentos, sus recortes nos han costado vidas" JAIRO VARGAS

7. Por qué la mortalidad por coronavirus en España es de las mayores del mundo VICENÇ NAVARRO

8. TREMENDING TOPIC | "Si Vox hubiera gestionado la crisis del coronavirus tendríamos de presidente al pangolín" CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

9. Darse cuenta BARBIJAPUTA

10. Feminismo y hegemonía hoy LUISA POSADA KUBISSA, Profesora de Filosofía-Universidad Complutense de Madrid