TeléfonoRojo, día 32: las claves de la jornada

1. El coronavirus conduce a la economía a su mayor desplome desde la Guerra Civil
2. La avalancha de ERTEs dificulta el cobro de la prestación de miles de trabajadores ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
3. El Gobierno aplaza para dentro de "pocos meses" la aprobación del ingreso mínimo vital MANU SÁNCHEZ Y ALEX DE MIGUEL
4. Incertidumbre ante la vuelta a 'clase' y el fin de curso tras el parón de Semana Santa BEA ASUAR
5. Los hogares son un "foco importante": diez consejos para evitar los contagios
6. Dirigentes del PP difunden bulos contra el Gobierno a pesar de prometerle lealtad MARTA MONFORTE
7. Rajoy se salta el confinamiento para hacer ejercicio en la calle
8. Sucedió un martes, 14 de abril (de 1931). ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
9. DOMINIO PÚBLICO
La III República empieza en tu cama, hermana
Andrea Momoitio
10. DOMINIO PÚBLICO
La revolución improbable: una ucronia ficticia sobre la llegada de la III República desde 2035
Guillermo Zapata Romero
11. OTRAS MIRADAS
Una historia inacabada
Sira Rego
12. Lanzamos Abril republicano, un festival cultural que fusiona confinamiento, cultura y república. Cada día, una actuación. Hoy lo inauguran Julián Hernández (Siniestro Total) y El Drogas con su hija
