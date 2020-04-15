Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 33: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. La repetición de curso deberá estar justificada y otras claves del fin del año escolar RAÚL BOCANEGRA

2. Alberto Garzón: "Economistas que hasta ahora habían apoyado a PP y Vox creen que se equivocan" ANA PARDO DE VERA

3. Iglesias y Escrivá presentarán este jueves el ingreso mínimo vital, que planean adelantar a mayo ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL Y MANU SÁNCHEZ

4. El G-20 suspende de forma temporal el pago de la deuda a los países más pobres

5. Varios juristas avisan: para ser sancionado por saltarse el confinamiento hay que ignorar una orden de los agentes

6."Rata contagiosa": la lamentable pintada en el coche de una doctora de Barcelona

7. Los miserables también aplauden DAVID TORRES

8.  Venezuela, 8-M y comunismo: PP y Vox reeditan sus mantras contra Iglesias en plena emergencia ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

9.La pandemia frena la tendencia al alza de Sánchez en la estimación de voto del CIS ALEXIS ROMERO

10. Abril republicano: Manuel Rivas lee su poema 'A boca da terra'