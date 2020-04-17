#TeléfonoRojo, día 35: las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/rgSgNW7u4F
1. La patronal del agua del grifo pide al Gobierno que le permita cortar el suministro a familias EDUARDO BAYONA
2."Dicen que nos quedemos en casa, pero quieren la pizza en la puerta": repartidores critican la "hipocresía" de sus clientes ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
3. La Fiscalía abre investigación penal a 38 residencias por el fallecimiento de ancianos JULIA PÉREZ
4. Residencias de mayores: un negocio de casi 5.000 millones, engordado con dinero público VICENTE CLAVERO
5. ¿Están respondiendo mejor a la crisis del coronavirus los países gobernados por mujeres? MARISA KOHAN
6. La casilla antimilitarista del IRPF: así es la campaña de objeción en la declaración de la Renta DANILO ALBIN
7. Sanidad reordena los datos para solventar la acumulación de desajustes con las cifras de las comunidades BEA ASUAR
La tendencia general sigue estable y la tasa de crecimiento de contagios se mantiene en el 3%.
8. Sánchez se reunirá con Casado el próximo lunes tras el plantón del líder del PP MANU SÁNCHEZ
9. El neoliberalismo resucitará JUAN CARLOS ESCUDIER
10. No se están haciendo los deberes JUAN TORRES LÓPEZ
11. Los niños no se portan de forma ejemplar, ministro CRISTINA FALLARÁS
12. Recomendación semanal: música feminista BARBIJAPUTA
