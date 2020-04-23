#TeléfonoRojo, día 41: las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/UKdL3RkhFM
— Público (@publico_es) April 23, 2020
1. La cárcel de Soto del Real concede la semilibertad a Rodrigo Rato tras año y medio en prisión
2. El Gobierno permitirá que los niños paseen una hora al día, en un radio de un kilómetro, sin ir a los parques ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ
3. Sanidad estudia "medidas de alivio" del confinamiento también para personas mayores ALEXIS ROMERO
4. Sanitarios de Madrid y Castilla y León denuncian que les suprimen contratos en plena pandemia BEA ASUAR
5. La Comisión Europea lleva a la cumbre de la UE un nuevo Instrumento de Recuperación de 2 billones IVO ALHO CABRAL
6. Petróleo, renovables y la vida en el centro: el futuro incierto de una crisis sin precedentes ALEJANDRO TENA
7. El coronavirus pudo entrar en España en febrero y por varias vías + La propagación del coronavirus por Europa contra la narrativa centroeuropea derechista DANIEL BERNABÉ
8. Un ilicitano se convierte en el más sancionado de España por saltarse 47 veces el confinamiento
9. Sonia Vivas nos da la bienvenida a la República Feminista de su casa
DÍA DEL LIBRO
10. En papel, audio o vídeo: la literatura como excusa para hacer frente al aislamiento en el Día del Libro JUAN LOSA
11. En casa con Itziar: 18 libros para Sant Jordi y un mensaje
