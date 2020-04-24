Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 42: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. El número de curados supera al de contagiados por primera vez en la pandemia BEATRIZ ASUAR

2. Cómo defender una muerte digna también en esta pandemia BEATRIZ ASUAR

3. El enigma del coronavirus: por qué unos lo sufren tanto y otros tan poco JESÚS MÉNDEZ (SINC)

4. ¿Seremos el país de la picaresca cuando comience el desconfinamiento? HENRIQUE MARIÑO
5. Ampliar las aceras y otras recetas para una movilidad sostenible tras el confinamiento + ayuntamiento de Madrid ampliación de terrazas ALEJANDRO TENA
6. ¿Debe pagar la empresa la factura de internet si trabajo en casa? Y otras dudas sobre el teletrabajo ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
7. Trump sugiere tratar el coronavirus con "una inyección de desinfectante" o con "luz solar"
8. La reacción de una doctora cuando Trump recomienda inyecciones de desinfectante contra el coronavirus
9El informe que citó Casado en el Congreso y que sitúa a España como el peor país frente al coronavirus no tiene ningún rigor
10. Retrato en blanco y negro de una indecenciaJuan Carlos Escudier
11. De M. a Vox, del miedo al odio ANA PARDO DE VERA 
12. Videoclips que son miniobras de arte BARBIJAPUTA
13. https://www.publico.es/publico-tv/abril-republicano ABRIL REPUBLICANO - FREEDONIA