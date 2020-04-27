Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 45: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. Interior no detecta un incumplimiento generalizado en la salida de niños y estudiará reforzar vigilancias
- Sanidad advierte de que el incumplimiento de las medidas de seguridad puede conllevar "pasos atrás" y retrasar la desescalada, BEATRIZ ASUAR
- La realidad que esconden las fotos que muestran a gente agolpada de paseo con sus niños, TREMENDING

2. Los foros de puteros se frotan las manos con la extrema situación por el coronavirus de las mujeres prostituidas, NURIA CORONADO SOPEÑA

3. La privatización de la asistencia sanitaria dejó inermes a los geriátricos catalanes ante la pandemia, CARLOS ENRIQUE BAYO

4. El Gobierno implantará medidas sin precedentes en Justicia, JULIA PÉREZ

5. Hacia un escenario similar a después del 11-S: así preparan gobiernos y aerolíneas el regreso de los vuelos, GUILLERMO MARTÍNEZ

6. BULOS. ¿Por qué WhatsApp es un filón para la ultraderecha y sus bulos?, CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

7. Viernes noche pedaleando con un 'rider' por Madrid durante la emergencia: "Nos han jodido vivos; es un sistema perverso", MARIO ESCRIBANO

8. Los auténticos aborígenes de Mesopotamia que resisten con la guerrilla kurda en Irak, FERRÁN BARBER

9. Inconscientes, por Juan Torres López

10. La pandemia y la post pandemia tienen sexo, por Beatriz Gimeno, directora del Instituto de la Mujer

11. La viñeta de Eneko: 'Retrato psicológico de Trump'