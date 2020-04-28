Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 46: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. Así es el plan del Gobierno para la desescalada, cuyo fin se prevé para final de junio,
ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

2. Cuatro marcadores, que serán públicos, fijarán la desescalada por provincia, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

3. El presidente del Gobierno anuncia que no habrá clases presenciales hasta septiembre

4. Sánchez:"Probablemente tendremos que reformar la Constitución para blindar nuestra salud pública"

5. Únete a nuestra campaña de firmas para blindar la Sanidad

6. Contratos temporales de la Comunidad de Madrid permiten que se prescinda de sanitarios antes de su vencimiento, BEATRIZ ASUAR

7. Pymes, autónomos y la mayoría de los funcionarios, abocados a la sanidad privada para realizarse test, PATRICIA LÓPEZ

8. Los miles de ricos en Andalucía que no existen para Moreno, RAÚL BOCANEGRA

9. El Sindicato de Inquilinos denuncia que Blackstone quiere desahuciar a 60 familias de Torrejón en plena pandemia

10. Investigan un síndrome entre los niños que podría estar conectado a la covid-19

11. España no es el octavo país del mundo con más test, sino el decimoctavo: esta es la razón

12. Entrevista a Michael Robinson: "El fútbol está secuestrado por el capitalismo desbocado" (junio de 2017) EDUARDO ORTEGA