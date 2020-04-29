#TeléfonoRojo, día 47: las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/1mOqDolzzT
— Público (@publico_es) April 29, 2020
1. Qué se podrá hacer, cómo y cuándo hasta la "nueva normalidad", a finales de junio, MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL
2. Así será la desescalada en diferentes etapas para bares, restaurantes y playas
3. Cronología de las fases de la desescalada, RAÚL BOCANEGRA
4. PP y Vox no apoyan las medidas en favor de las víctimas de violencia machista durante la pandemia, ALEXIS ROMERO
5. Un auxiliar de una residencia denuncia que le despidieron por reclamar material de protección para trabajar, ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
6. El bulo de que los recortes en la sanidad son un bulo, VICENTE CLAVERO
7. Diez hombres y ninguna mujer: así debate la Universidad de Santiago cómo será nuestro futuro tras el coronavirus, MARISA KOHAN
8. Siete años de confinamiento en una isla poco más grande que Alcatraz, FERRAN BARBER
9. El virus comunista y el plan de Bill Gates para controlar el mundo: las teorías de la conspiración más locas sobre la pandemia, MARIAM EL MOURJANY
10. Rojo y maricón, por David Torres
11. Lágrimas negras, por Máximo Pradera
