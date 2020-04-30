Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 48: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. El Gobierno permitirá pasear y hacer ejercicio una vez al día en franjas horarias acotadas, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

2. Estas son las claves que determinarán cómo se avanza de fase en cada zona, BEATRIZ ASUAR

3. Mes y medio con el menú de Telepizza: "Ayuso ha dejado en el paro a los cocineros y a nuestros hijos, comiendo basura", JAIRO VARGAS

4. Díaz Ayuso acusa al Gobierno de minimizar la pandemia por una frase que ella misma dijo en febrero

5. De cómo Díaz Ayuso se dejó engañar por la izquierda, por Juan Carlos Escudier

6. La caída histórica del petróleo no llega al surtidor: el crudo baja cinco veces más que la gasolina, EDUARDO BAYONA

7. La Policía denuncia a Rajoy por saltarse el confinamiento para hacer ejercicio

8. La autarquía informativa de Vox: eliminar al intermediario para colar su mensaje sin filtros, JUAN CORELLANO

9. Alternativas económicas frente a la pandemia, por Vicenç Navarro

10. El lamentable acoso a una periodista de Público TV mientras trabajaba

11. Vuelve el semanario 'El Quinze', ahora en formato digital

12. TheCreepytones interpretan 'BajoPresión' en el videoclip 'Konfinamiento'