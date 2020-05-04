Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 52: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. ERC votará en contra de la prórroga del estado de alarma y deja su continuidad en el aire, ALEXIS ROMERO

2. Casado rechaza apoyar la prórroga del estado de alarma y asegura que no es necesaria para la desescalada

3. Terrazas, tiendas, coches y deportes: qué se puede y qué no se puede hacer desde este lunes

4. Empleadas del hogar y temporales podrán solicitar desde este martes el subsidio extraordinario por la covid-19

5. Los coches privados podrán circular llenos, siempre que las personas vivan juntas, a partir del día 11

6. Todas las comunidades, menos Madrid, tienen tres o menos ingresos en UCI, BEATRIZ ASUAR

7. El pinchazo de la burbuja del alquiler por el coronavirus en seis claves, EDUARDO BAYONA

8. Audios exclusivos: Ana Rosa Quintana aconsejó a Villarejo mientras estaba imputado y casi hasta su detención, PATRICIA LÓPEZ

9. La revista musical 'Rockdelux' echa el cierre tras más de 35 años en los quioscos

10. La sustituta Margarita Robles, por Juan Carlos Escudier

11. Situación límite, por Juan Torres López

12. Parásitos. La contradicción entre lo público y lo privado en la sanidad, por Ángeles Maestro