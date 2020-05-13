#TeléfonoRojo, día 59: las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/kjPKyEJBcr
— Público (@publico_es) May 13, 2020
1. Un contrato 'fantasma' de Madrid con el hotel de lujo en el que se aloja Ayuso aviva la polémica
++ Cronología de las sombras, dudas y vaivenes sobre el alojamiento de la presidenta madrileña en un hotel de lujo CANDELA CHOCLÁN
++ "Es un asunto personal": el PP y sus socios de Cs restan importancia al hotel de Ayuso
++ Dos terrazas amuebladas, vistas al Palacio Real... Así es la "royal suite" de Ayuso por la que paga 80 euros la noche
++ "Ayuso debería hacer lo habitual en estos casos: anunciar la candidatura de Madrid a los JJOO de 2028" CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ
2. Madrid insiste en cambiar de fase, mientras Barcelona todavía no se lo plantea BEATRIZ ASUAR
Madrid, Catalunya y Castilla y León acumulan los peores datos.
Últimas 24 horas
Nuevos contagios: Cataluña 136. Madrid 75. Castilla y León 57.
Muertes: 71 en Catalunya. 40 en Madrid. 24 en Castilla-La Mancha
3. Sanidad ordena test en 24 horas para casos sospechosos y 14 días de aislamiento para sus contactos BEATRIZ ASUAR
4. La primera oleada del estudio de seroprevalencia determina que el 5% de la población tiene anticuerpos
5. SESIÓN DE CONTROL El bloque de la investidura vigila el acercamiento de Sánchez a Cs y avisa de que las dos alianzas no son compatibles ALEXIS ROMERO
++ Sánchez limita ante sus socios los acuerdos con Cs a la pandemia: "El estado de alarma no es nuestro proyecto político" ALEXIS ROMERO
6. La pedofilia sale de la 'deep web' y se hace fuerte en las redes sociales durante el confinamiento MARISA KOHAN
7. La exquisita tortura de Aznar Máximo Pradera
La esencia de la vergüenza ajena que produce Aznar radica en el abismo insondable entre lo que él se cree que es y lo que es en realidad. Un abismo que él no percibe.
8. Casado nos saca de excursión Juan Carlos Escudier
9. Casado en plan científico David Torres
