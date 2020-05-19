Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 65: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. Blindaje a Madrid Central y neutralidad de emisiones en 2050: así es la Ley de Cambio Climático propuesta por el Gobierno, ALEJANDRO TENA

2. El Gobierno elimina el requisito académico para recibir becas y aumenta un 22% su presupuesto

3. El Gobierno pacta con Cs una nueva prórroga del estado alarma de sólo 15 días, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

- Marcos de Quinto deja Cs por "diferencias" con "algunas decisiones" de Arrimadas, MARTA MONFORTE
- Cs presume de que gracias a su apoyo a la prórroga del estado de alarma no habrá mesa de negociación con ERC, MARTA MONFORTE
- Casado señala que el precio de aprobar la prórroga del estado de alarma es "sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA", M. MONFORTE

4. El Gobierno cae ligeramente en estimación de voto, pero resiste en plena emergencia de la covid-19, según el CIS, ALEXIS ROMERO

5. La respuesta de un policía al denunciar una agresión en una manifestación 'ultra': "Si le han dado un manotazo es por algún motivo", FERMÍN GRODIRA

6. No es manifestación, es un alarde, por Cristina Fallarás

7. Generadores de odio, por David Bollero

8. España no es una calle de Madrid, RAÚL BOCANEGRA

9. "¿Has pasado el coronavirus?" La nueva cláusula para encontrar trabajo, ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE

10. Peridis: "La derecha trata de derribar al Gobierno, pero el enemigo es el bicho", HENRIQUE MARIÑO | HOY ES EL FUTURO

11. Alberto Garzón es de la CEOE, por Juan Carlos Escudier

12. Alemania y Francia salen de caza, por Juan Torres López

