TeléfonoRojo, día 66: las claves de la jornada

Hoy el #TeléfonoRojo se centra en dos asuntos cruciales, así que trae menos temas, pero más desarrollados:
#TeléfonoRojo, día 66 | Hoy edición especial sobre dos asuntos cruciales: sanidad pública y violencia contra las mujeres, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/tuI19pHOqV
— Público (@publico_es) May 20, 2020
1. Así fue el día que el Congreso abrió la puerta a privatizar la sanidad pública, GUILLERMO MARTÍNEZ
2. Bruselas denuncia que la pandemia ha destapado los estragos de los recortes en el sistema sanitario público, IRENE SÁNCHEZ ARTERO
- Que los aplausos sean exigencias: blindemos la sanidad pública
3. Las consultas por violencia de género al 016 se incrementaron en un 61,5% durante el estado de alarma, M. K.
4. Mrs. América' y el feminismo en estos días, por Ana Bernal-Triviño
5. La publicidad que odiaba a las mujeres, por Barbijaputa
