Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 66: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

Hoy el #TeléfonoRojo se centra en dos asuntos cruciales, así que trae menos temas, pero más desarrollados:

1. Así fue el día que el Congreso abrió la puerta a privatizar la sanidad pública, GUILLERMO MARTÍNEZ

2. Bruselas denuncia que la pandemia ha destapado los estragos de los recortes en el sistema sanitario público, IRENE SÁNCHEZ ARTERO
- Que los aplausos sean exigencias: blindemos la sanidad pública

3. Las consultas por violencia de género al 016 se incrementaron en un 61,5% durante el estado de alarma, M. K.

4. Mrs. América' y el feminismo en estos días, por Ana Bernal-Triviño

5. La publicidad que odiaba a las mujeres, por Barbijaputa

6. Únete a la República de Público