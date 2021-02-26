Disculpas de 'Público' por una columna de Máximo Pradera

Este jueves se publicó en este medio una columna de Máximo Pradera que nunca debió ver la luz. La columna en cuestión se lamentaba del cáncer de Julia Otero y deseaba que personas con nombres y apellidos pasaran por esa misma enfermedad.
Público es un medio que se caracteriza por unos elevados estándares éticos y, desde luego, exige a sus columnistas no solo rigor (las opiniones también están sujetas al rigor periodístico), sino respeto y los mismos estándares éticos a los que responde el periódico.
Público revisará los procesos y filtros a los que están sometidas las opiniones de este medio para garantizar que no vuelva a suceder algo así.
Por eso, Público pide disculpas a las personas aludidas en dicha columna (José María Aznar y Macarena Olona, en el ámbito nacional, y Donald Trump, en el internacional), a los lectores del medio, y prescinde desde este momento de la colaboración con Máximo Pradera. La columna ya ha sido eliminada de nuestra hemeroteca.
