'Público' y el Institut Sobiranies alcanzan un acuerdo para la difusión de artículos de opinión

Público y el Institut Sobiranies, un espacio creado para promover el debate, la reflexión, el análisis y la formación en campo sociopolítico de la izquierda soberanista, han alcanzado un acuerdo para la difusión de artículos de opinión que profundicen en la necesidad de repensar y crear nuevas propuestas, programas, estrategias y discursos dentro de la izquierda política con el fin último de transformar la realidad social y política del país.
Esta colaboración ve la luz en la semana del 1 de octubre con un pack de artículos que girarán sobre la idea de soberanía y sus implicaciones tratando de dar respuesta a la crisis territorial que se vive dentro del Estado. El primer artículo está firmado por el profesor de Ciencia Política de la Universidad de Barcelona Jordi Muñoz y lleva por título Cuatro años después del 1 de octubre. Las siguientes semanas escribirán en este nuevo espacio de pensamiento y reflexión personalidades como Xavi Doménech, Gemma Ubasart o Ricard Vilaregut.
El Institut Sobiranies es un espacio que surge desde la izquierda soberanista catalana para la promoción de ideas y debates buscando incentivar el debate calmado y sosegado con la intención de establecer diálogos en el seno de Catalunya y del resto del Estado siempre con una perspectiva de izquierdas. La Junta del Institut Sobiranies está formada por Xavi Doménech, Mercè Cortina, Sergi Cutillas, Joan Tardà, Marlene Fautsch, María del Mar Griera, Ricard Vilaregut, Gemma Ubasart, María Corrales, Jordi Bonet, Gala Pin, Albert Noguera, Adrià Porta, Gerardo Pisarello, Sergi Morales, Mariona Lladonosa y Lluc Salellas.
