La limonada es reina veraniega. Refrescante, reconstituyente. Un elixir que dejar cual faro en la nevera, y al que acudir como el esquimal que regresa al iglú tras los desvíos y equívocos de un día por el desierto.
Existen múltiples fórmulas para esta receta universal: con lima, hierbabuena, jengibre, naranja, sirope de agave o miel, incluso con semillas chía... Muchos ingredientes, combinaciones para acompañar al limón y multiplicar su sabor. Antiguamente se abusaba mucho del azúcar: hoy es mejor darle el punto justo o prescindir incluso de él, utilizar edulcorantes alternativos o unas cucharaditas de miel.
Receta de limonada casera con jengibre y menta
Ingredientes 4 personas:
- 2-3 limones.
- 2-3 rodajas de jengibre fresco.
- Hojas de menta (al gusto).
- 500-700 ml. de agua.
- Unas cucharadas de miel, o cualquier endulzante que tengas a mano.
- Cubitos de hielo (opcional).
Elaboración:
La limonada que presentamos es una versión de la clásica. La limonada canónica solo lleva limones, agua fría y azúcar (con hielo). Se le puede añadir unas rodajas de limón extra para que al reposar tenga más fuerza la mezcla. No necesita pasar por la licuadora siempre que se remueva bien y quede integrado. Hay quien la combina con otras frutas, como el jugo de lima o de naranja. Algunos preparan un almíbar casero: diluyen en agua el azúcar en una olla a fuego medio (recomendable si vas a usar azúcar blanco o moreno para que se disuelva bien). El jengibre y la menta de esta receta la hacen más aromática y sustanciosa. Solo se trata de agregar unos ingredientes más a la receta clásica, pero sí es recomendable aquí usar una licuadora para integrar bien los elementos y que no queden grumos.
1. Exprime los limones:
Exprime los limones que harán el caldo base. Deposita su jugo en la licuadora. También puedes pelar los limones, quitarles las pepitas y añadirlos cortados en trozos a la máquina.
2. Añade el agua, el resto ingredientes y lícualo:
Echa el agua a la base de limón. Pela el jengibre y córtalo en láminas (en principio con varias rodajitas bastará, pero va al gusto, dependerá de si te gusta fuerte). Añade menta fresca, una porción generosa. Echa unos 75 ml. de miel (aquí ocurre como con el jengibre, dependerá de si te gusta dulce). Añade los hielos a la licuadora y lícualo todo. Debe integrarse bien. Si ha salido demasiado ácida, se le puede añadir un poco más de miel.
