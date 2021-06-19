Receta fácil de salsa de yogur con mostaza

Salsa de yogur con mostaza. Una combinación veraniega muy sencilla y rápida de hacer, perfecta para ensaladas, verduras asadas, recetas vegetarianas, falafel casero, o incluso pescados. Es fácil y refrescante. Con un punto entre agrio y picante, pero delicado, por la base ligera que le otorga el yogur. Suave, siempre en función de las proporciones y del tipo de mostaza que se use, con ese carácter ácido que le proporciona el limón (puedes intercambiar el cítrico por una vinagreta, mezclando aceite y vinagre). Si estás buscando nuevas salsas o quieres superar las vinagretas clásicas del verano, es una opción excelente.
Receta sencilla de salsa de yogur con mostaza
Ingredientes 2 personas:
- 1 yogur.
- 1/2 limón o, en su defecto, una mezcla de aceite de oliva virgen y vinagre.
- 1 manojo de perejil o menta o hierbabuena bien picado.
- Una cucharada de mostaza que sea de cierta calidad (por ejemplo, de Dijon)
1. Crea la salsa mezclando los ingredientes:
Pon el yogur en un bol o recipiente. Añade las hierbas aromáticas bien picadas. Después introduce la cucharada de mostaza. Echa un chorrito de limón. Remueve hasta que se integren los sabores y se forme una salsa uniforme. Puedes servirla fría o caliente.
➥ Seguimos con una receta de salsa de chimichurri casero.
