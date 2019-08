La quijotesca misión de una fotógrafa inglesa por preservar los bares madrileños de toda la vida

View this post on Instagram

Step up into Bodegas lo Máximo and find yourself in Pedro Almodóvar's film, Volver… but where Penelope Cruz has been booted out by a sexier, older, curly-haired version who goes by the name Piluka and who has a voice that Cruz would kill for ????????️???????????????? • There are only 8⃣ months left until Bodegas lo Máximo is evicted by investors. #BloquesEnLucha