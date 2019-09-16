Strambotic

Este diseñador inventa productos innecesarios para problemas inexistentes

16 Sep 2019
¿Quién no ha necesitado en algún momento unos Lego-calcetines con los que ir recogiendo todas las piezas de Lego que se esconden en la alfombra? Menos mal que el diseñador Matt Benedetto ha pensado en todo, incluso en problemas que aún no sabes que tienes: “Mi colección de inventos innecesarios está repleta de productos que nadie ha pedido, pero que he creído necesario darles vida”, explica Benedetto, que se dedica, efectivamente, a inventar y diseñar productos reales.

Gracias a sus conocimientos de diseño y a una impresora 3D, Benedetto ha dado vida a productos tan improbables como la riñonera porta-pizzas o el inefable retrovisor personal. El diseñador estadounidense bebe de las fuentes de los ‘Chindogu’, los adorables inventos inútiles japoneses que nos alegraron la vida en los años 80 del siglo pasado.

Canalillo para recoger el sudor. Muy apropiado para las negociaciones políticas en pleno verano. ¡Tu sudor no volverá a caerte en los ojos!

Lego-calcetines. Las piezas de Lego (o su versión española, los Tente) tienen la extraña cualidad de clavarse en el punto más doloroso de la planta del pie. Estos prácticos calcetines permiten recoger las díscolas piezas ahorrándonos el doloroso encuentro accidental.

Porta-baguettes. La mochila para acarrear UNA barra de pan que no sabías que no necesitabas: “Desliza esa deliciosa baguette en esta mochila de diseño ergonómico para que le pan llegue seguro y seco a casa”.

Guantes Crocs. Si creías que el mundo no podía ser más feo, aquí están estos guantes Crocs para llevar a juego con tus sandalias Crocs.

Kit de herramientas para uñas. Solo necesitamos las uñas inmediatamente después de cortárnoslas. Con este práctico kit de herramientas podrás usar las uñas como destornillador, llave inglesa o llave Allen.

Peine de dedos. Si necesitas pasarte los dedos para atusarte el pelo pero no quieres usar tus propios dedos es que estás pidiendo a gritos el peine de dedos Digits Comb.

Ventosa para ver pelis en la cama. Intentar ver un vídeo tumbado en la cama exige un agotador esfuerzo de los brazos. Esta ventosa (iDangle Stop) cuelga del techo para que la pantalla de tu smartphone quede a unos centímetros de los ojos.

Zapatillas con huellas inversas. Para despistar a tus perseguidores, obviamente.

Cinta caminadora para dedos. No dejes que tus dedos se queden amorcillados por falta de ejercicio.

Aguacate en barra. Posiblemente el invento innecesario estrella de Benedetto: “Todos los millenials adoran las tostadas de aguacate. Ahora puedes elaborar tu snack favorito incluso mientras caminas por la calle”.

Dron-paraguas. Una vez más, ¿por qué sacrificar un brazo para llevar el paraguas pudiendo dejar esta ingrata tarea a un dron que nos siga bajo la lluvia?

