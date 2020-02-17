Principia Marsupia

¿Por qué se está apagando una de las estrellas más brillantes del cielo?

Alberto Sicilia

Algo está ocurriendo con Betelgeuse, la undécima estrella más brillante del firmamento. Durante las últimas semanas ha perdido más de la mitad de su brillo.

Betelgeuse es una estrella que podéis reconocer como el "hombro" derecho de la Constelación de Orión.

Desde las observaciones de Sir William Herschel en 1836, sabemos que Betelguese es una estrella variable: su brillo cambia según varía el tamaño y la temperatura de la estrella, pero jamás habíamos observado una caída tan profunda en su luminosidad.

Los astrónomos se han puesto a trabajar con los telescopios más potentes del mundo para intentar resolver el misterio.

En la fotografía de la izquierda tenéis una fotografía de la superficie de Betelguese en enero de 2019. A la derecha, en diciembre de 2019.

Podéis ver que en enero de 2019 la estrella aparece esférica, como cabría esperar. Pero en diciembre algo ocurre en la mitad inferior de la estrella que la hace mucho más oscura.

Una primera hipótesis es que se trate de una célula de convección. Me explico: en el interior de Betelgeuse, el gas más caliente sube a la superficie, allí se enfría y vuelve a bajar. El gas más frío emite menos luz y por eso crea regiones más oscuras. Esas células oscuras se quedan a veces bloqueadas en la superficie por los fuertes campos magnéticos. Es posible que se haya creado una enorme región de gas frío en la mitad inferior de la estrella y por eso la veamos más oscura.

Pero los científicos también tienen otra hipótesis alternativa. Mirad esta otra fotografía:

Aquí Betelguese es el puntito dentro del círculo negro. Las zonas brillantes que véis alrededor es una enorme nube de polvo cósmico expulsado por la estrella.

Una hipótesis alternativa de lo que está ocurriendo es que parte de ese polvo haya sido lanzado en nuestra dirección, de tal forma que bloquea parte de la luz y por eso vemos a Betelgeuse más oscura.

La hipótesis más excitante: que vaya a estallar y se convierta en una supernova

Como estrella del tipo "super-gigante roja", sabemos que el final de Betelguese será una enorme explosión.

Dada su cercanía y su tamaño, ¡se convertiría en un objeto tan brillante como la Luna!  Esta tercera hipótesis resulta complicada de aventurar. Es casi seguro que ocurrirá en algún momento indeterminado entre ahora y los próximos 100.000 años. ¿Tendremos la suerte de presenciar esa supernova?

 

 