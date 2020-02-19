Hechos contra teorías de la conspiración sobre el origen del coronavirus

Circulan decenas de teorías de la conspiración sobre el origen del coronavirus: "se trata de una nueva arma de EEUU para debilitar a China", "lo ha lanzado China para controlar a su población", "el virus fue creado en un laboratorio", etc.
En este post repasamos los descubrimientos científicos que refutan estos bulos.
1.- No, el nuevo coronavirus no es el primer coronavirus capaz de infectar a los seres humanos.
El nuevo coronavirus (cuyo nombre científico es SARS-CoV-2) es el séptimo de esta familia que puede infectar a los seres humanos. Los otros seis conocidos son el SARS CoV-1, el MERS, el HKU1, el NL63, el OC43 y el 229E.
2.- No, el nuevo virus no es el primero que causa una enfermedad respiratoria grave.
Dos coronavirus anteriormente conocidos: el SARS CoV-1 y el MERS causan enfermedades respiratorias graves.
Fallecen el 10% de las personas infectados por el SARS Cov-1, mientras que el MERS causa la muerte del 30% de los pacientes.
3.- Que los murciélagos sean el origen del virus no es ninguna sorpresa. Desde hace años sabemos que los murciélagos son una inmensa fuente de coronavirus.
En el año 2017, un grupo de científicos chinos tomó muestras de 1.000 murciélagos en varias cuevas del país. Descubrieron 73 nuevos coronavirus hasta entonces desconocidos.
En el caso del SARS, otro grupo de científicos rastreó centenares de cuevas de murciélagos en toda China hasta encontrar el lugar exacto de donde salió la enfermedad.
Con el nuevo coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2), los análisis genéticos muestran que el virus más cercano también pertenece a los murciélagos.
4.- No, el nuevo coronavirus no tiene origen en una "manipulación genética" de laboratorio.
Un detallado análisis realizado por el virólogo Kristian G. Andersen, desmonta otro de los bulos que circulan: el que afirma que el virus fue creado intencionalmente en un laboratorio.
Utilizando la secuencia genética, Andersen encuentra características del virus incompatibles con el cultivo celular. En particular, la composición de la proteína de la punta y el dominio de enganche del receptor.
