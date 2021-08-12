¿Cuánto queda para llegar al 70% de vacunados? ¿Qué ocurrirá entonces?

España podría alcanzar el 70% de la población vacunada a finales de agosto, como había previsto el Gobierno.
Tras un excelente mes de julio donde se administraron una media de 500.000 dosis cada día, en agosto se ha frenado el ritmo hasta las 385.000.
Siguiendo esta proyección, llegaríamos al 70% de la población vacunada en la última semana de agosto.
Entre los mayores de 50 años, la campaña de vacunación ya ha sido completada casi en su totalidad.
Esto es fundamental, pues la probabilidad de fallecer aumenta exponencialmente con la edad:
