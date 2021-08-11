Principia Marsupia

El virus muta menos en los países donde más gente está vacunada

Alberto Sicilia

Jon Nazca / REUTERS

Las vacunas están mostrando una enorme eficacia para evitar los casos graves de covid.

Pero una pregunta que preocupaba era la siguiente: con parte de la población vacunada, ¿mutará el virus más rápidamente para crear nuevas variantes resistentes frente a esas vacunas?

Según un artículo (pre-print) realizado por investigadores estadounidenses, los países con más porcentaje de población vacunada son aquellos donde menos muta el virus.

Mirad el siguiente gráfico. El eje vertical representa la frecuencia de mutaciones del virus. En el eje horizontal indica el porcentaje de población con la vacunación completa.

Fuente: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.08.21261768v1.full.pdf

A más  gente completamente vacunada, menos son mutaciones del virus.

 

