Silencio, austeridad, adentros

El acto de visitar la tumba de Antonio Machado en Collioure en silencio y hacia adentro, de una manera austera y consciente.
Apartadas del ruido que todo lo hiere, que abre un tajo en el estar, agrede sin parecer violento. El ruido que violenta, pues, que las quiebra, ensucia, agrede. Apartadas del ruido que arruina cubriendo de oleosa ordinariez cualquier acto, todo encuentro y deseo.
Apartadas del hacia afuera, o sea hacia dentro. Resistiendo e incluso enfrentando la imposición de compartir, de hacerlo evidente, ostensiblemente, de celebrar amistades idiotas, infantiles encuentros sin calle. Allí plantadas negándose a fotografiarlo antes de leer, a dejar rastro, al diálogo mostrenco con nadie a la mesa. Y la mesa.
Apartadas del exceso y la fatuidad, de forma austera como se vive en el pan tostado, la oliva y la sal, el mar y el jabón. Hacerlo en el érase una vez la posibilidad de no cumplir con las monedas y sus bastos alardes, tener zapatos para caminar, sostenerse en ellos. Eso, para caminar.
Dos jóvenes visitan la tumba de Antonio Machado en Collioure en silencio y hacia adentro, de una manera austera y consciente. Más jóvenes que nosotras, un par de generaciones más allá. El acto de decidir "Estas vacaciones visitaré la tumba del poeta republicano". Antes de eso, conocer la República y saber del fascismo, haberse interesado. No como nosotras. A nosotras nos enseñaron la grandeza del poeta, sus campos de Castilla y su patio de Sevilla, a cambio de callar cómo huía hasta Francia sangrando de franquismo, marchando de la muerte y la ignorancia.
El acto de visitar la tumba de Machado como una forma de ir de vacaciones. En silencio y hacia dentro, de una manera austera y consciente. Más allá de nosotras y de nuestro tiempo.
