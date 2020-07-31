Principia Marsupia

Julio: un mes perdido en la lucha contra el coronavirus en España

Alberto Sicilia

Acaba el mes de julio y nos deja un mal sabor de boca en la lucha contra el coronavirus.

No estamos como en marzo, pero durante este mes hemos perdido todo lo que habíamos conseguido avanzar durante mayo y junio.  Lo podéis observar en el siguiente gráfico. Son los casos positivos por cada 100.000 habitantes detectados durante los últimos catorce días según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad.

Comparados con otros países europeos de nuestro mismo tamaño, seguimos estando bastante peor.

El problema no es que los demás países europeos no hagan suficientes tests. El problema es que nosotros lo hemos hecho muy mal durante el mes de julio.

En cuanto a la situación por autonomías resulta preocupante la situación de Aragón. Lleva varios días ya con la incidencia a 14 días por encima de 300. Eso es un número muy alto: a esos niveles resulta muy fácil que en cualquier momento se te pueda escapar la pandemia fuera de control.

 

