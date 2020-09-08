Principia Marsupia

Ya hay más de 1.000 personas en las UCIs por covid-19

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos del coronavirus de hoy, martes 8 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 8.964 casos y 78 fallecidos durante el último día en España.

* Ya hay 1.051 personas ingresadas en las UCIs españolas por covid.

* En la Comunidad de Madrid hay 288 ingresados en UCI. Para que os hagáis una idea de lo que eso significa: antes de la pandemia había 511 camas de UCI en total. Más de la mitad estarían ahora ocupadas por covid, pero claro, sigue habiendo infartos, accidentes, etc. No estamos como en marzo, pero la presión sobre el sistema hospitalario madrileño es altísima.

* Si miramos la evolución de los casos por CCAA, Madrid (en color verde en el gráfico) sigue con su preocupante crecimiento. La estabilidad de la semana pasada parece que sólo fue un espejismo.

* Tras Madrid, la situación parece que está escapando de control en La Rioja, que ya es la segunda autonomía con más casos por habitante.

* Tanto en Aragón, como en Euskadi, como en Catalunya, que sufrieron importantes brotes este verano, la situación parece estabilizarse.

* En cuanto a la situación europea, el número de casos se empieza a disparar en Francia, pero aún tienen menos de la mitad que España.

Para saber más:

Más opiniones del autor »