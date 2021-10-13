Crean el primer censo de neuronas para comprender mejor el funcionamiento del cerebro

Una de las primeras percepciones que tenemos como seres humanos es que podemos mover partes de nuestro cuerpo. Pero algo tan elemental esconde la tremenda complejidad del sistema que conecta nuestras neuronas a los músculos que queremos activar.
Ese sistema, llamado 'cortex motor primario' contiene decenas de tipos de neuronas cerebrales diferentes, según explica una batería de 17 estudios publicados en la revista Nature que resumen un proyecto de investigación de más de cinco años.
Hasta ahora se conocían algunos de esos tipos celulares, pero ahora se ha conseguido un 'censo completo' de esa región cerebral.
¿Qué sentido tiene estudiar el cerebro de un ratón?
El sistema motor se ha conservado durante la evolución en los mamíferos: o dicho de otra manera, el sistema motor en nuestro cerebro es básicamente el mismo que el de un ratón.
¿Y por qué no se había hecho esto antes?
Porque tenemos una nueva técnica, llamada 'transcriptonomía de una sola célula' que permite secuenciar la información genética de células individuales. De esta manera se puede distinguir con gran precisión unas células de otras.
¿Los ordenadores ayudan con esto?
Los computadores son fundamentales, pues los científicos obtuvieron la información genética de cientos de miles de células diferentes: se necesita un gran ordenador para cruzar esa información para finalmente organizar esas células en categorías.
Pero el córtex motor es sólo un pedazo del cerebro, ¿qué hay del resto?
En eso están ahora los científicos. La iniciativa conocida como 'BRAIN' y financiada por la agencia pública de investigación biológica de EEUU (NIH) pretende crear un mapa completo del cerebro humano.
La relevancia de este primer estudio está en que demuestra que puede hacerse.
¿Cuántas células hay en mi cerebro?
Alrededor de 100.000 millones de neuronas y otros 100.000 millones de células que no son neuronas.
