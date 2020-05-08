Recomendación semanal: charlas TEDx

Te hemos estado recomendando todo tipo de contenido feminista durante el confinamiento. Tanto series, pelis, documentales, libros, ensayos como música e instagramers feministas.

Hoy te traemos charlas TEDx que, o bien tratan temas feministas o bien están impartidas por mujeres (y ambas). Comenzamos con "Nadie mujer nace para puta" de Sonia Sánchez.

¿Por qué es importante saber qué se hace con los datos que grandes corporaciones recopilan de nuestros móviles y ordenadores conectados a Internet aunque no seamos nadie relevante ni importante ni famoso ni, qué te digo yo, conocido en nuestro pueblo? Marta Peirano dio una clase magistral en esta charla TEDx en este sentido.

Muy fácil de seguir, muy amena y didáctica, aunque te deja una sensación de estar desnuda bastante inquietante.

Y, mira, me salto la norma de recomendar sólo a mujeres porque este caso lo merece. Creo que Ran Gavrieli y su charla "¿Por qué dejé de ver porno?" (tiene subtítulos) es una de esas grietas por las que el feminismo radical puede colarse en el patriarcado y apuntar directamente a los hombres que consumen porno sin ningún tipo de análisis. Un hombre hablando sobre por qué dejó de ver porno y explicándoselo a otros hombres es algo que no le gusta al patriarcado. Y si no le gusta al sistema, nos gusta a las feministas.

"La Historia la cuentan los vencedores". Nos suena esta frase. Si la extrapolamos a una de las mayores páginas consultadas a diario alrededor del mundo, Wikipedia, debemos preguntarnos: ¿quién está escribiendo las entradas que todo el mundo lee? Una mala noticia: sólo 13% de las personas que editan son hombres. Patricia Horrillo nos habla de por qué debemos editar y crear contenido en Wikipedia.

Y, por último, esta charla de Yolanda Domínguez hablando sobre sobre los estereotipos y los medios de comunicación. Quién elige el contenido -y cómo lo hace- que supuestamente representa a la sociedad. Y cómo falla estrepitosamente.

