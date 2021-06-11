Soportamos la violencia machista, el asesinato y la tortura

Ayer nos enteramos de que habían encontrado el cadáver de Olivia (6 años), una de las pequeñas hermanas desaparecidas en Tenerife cuando estaban con su padre, Tomás Gimeno. Tomás Gimeno había llamado a su exmujer, la madre, para decirle que nunca más volvería a ver a sus hijas.
Ayer nos enteramos de que fue su pareja quien arrojó a Elena Lavigni (21 años) por el balcón de un hotel de la ibicenca Platja d’en Bossa.
Ayer nos enteramos de que el ex novio de Rocío Caíz (17 años) confesaba el asesinato y descuartizamiento de la chica.
Ayer nos enteramos de que VOX vuelve a cargar contra un mural feminista cuya única, mayor y mejor característica consiste en dejar constancia de la lucha de varias feministas.
Ayer se difundieron las imágenes del tenor Plácido Domingo, acosador y agresor machista confeso, donde un auditorio entero, el del Nacional de Madrid, abrigaba y daba respaldo a base de minutos de aplausos al agresor.
Ayer la evidencia volvió a su explosión habitual de dolor, rabia, masculina inacción y biempensante pasmo. Todo eso que conocimos ayer está conectado. No se llaman "monstruos", se llaman machismo e impunidad.
Voy a insistir en algo que ya he publicado aquí: Imagínese que entra en un bar a tomarse una caña o un gintónic y detrás de la barra hubiera una menor, pongamos que de 13. Una menor evidente. ¿Qué haría? Evidentemente, preguntarle qué hace ahí, sacarla de la barra y denunciar al propietario. ¿Por qué no hace lo mismo después de un asesinato o agresión machista? Porque lo de la menor es insoportable, pero que maten o maltraten a una mujer entra dentro de lo que la sociedad soporta. Ahí, justo ahí radica la brutal diferencia.
Cada sociedad tiene la violencia que es capaz de soportar. En este caso, la violencia machista, el asesinato, la tortura y la esclavitud de mujeres.
Qué barbaridad, compañeros.
