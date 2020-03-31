Otras miradas

¿Desde cuándo los ejércitos son humanitarios?

Javier Fernández

Miembro del colectivo antimiltarista Kakitzat

Efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) participan en labores de desinfección e información en un Centro de Atención Primaria en Motril, Granada. EFE/Miguel Paquet
Efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) participan en labores de desinfección e información en un Centro de Atención Primaria en Motril, Granada. EFE/Miguel Paquet

Estos últimos años hemos visto con preocupación cómo los diferentes Gobiernos han ido recortando, entre otras partidas, las destinadas a educación, servicios sociales y también a sanidad. Hoy más que nunca está quedando patente cómo nos están afectando estos recortes. Por el contrario, el dinero destinado al Ejército, dinero que se traduce en guerras, destrucción y muerte, no ha dejado de aumentar.

El Ejército español creó la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) como unidad destinada a tareas de protección civil. En estos días tan convulsos de crisis sanitaria, esa supuesta "milicia buena" está siendo utilizada para realizar un lavado de imagen de las fuerzas armadas.

Además de la militarización social que estamos padeciendo y de ruedas de prensa de corte castrense por parte de portavoces gubernamentales, también observamos cómo le han otorgado al Ejército las trabajos de limpieza y desinfección de espacios públicos, tareas  que deberían ser realizadas por personal civil cualificado, con derechos y condiciones laborales dignas. El objetivo último de todo esto es poder justificar la propia existencia del Ejército, aumentar su presencia en nuestras calles e intentar hacer que nos olvidemos de su versión más militarista, de su participación en conflictos internacionales y de paso del enorme negocio de la industria armamentística.

En estos momentos en que el gasto militar es 7 veces superior al de Sanidad, 11 veces al de Educación y 9 veces al de Servicios Sociales, es hora de plantarse y exigirle a nuestros representantes políticos que dejen de justificar y dar cobertura a esta exhibición militarista.

Por todo ello, desde la coordinadora antimilitarista Kakitzat creemos que las desinfecciones y emergencias las deberían gestionar instituciones públicas y civiles, pedimos la reconversión de la industria y la I+D+I militar en industria e investigación con fines sociales y exigimos acabar con la venta y el comercio de armas.

Ahora más que nunca seguiremos gritando: ¡Gastos militares para necesidades sociales! ¡Fuera militares de nuestras calles!