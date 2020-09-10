Principia Marsupia

España suma ya más de 300.000 casos de coronavirus desde el fin del estado de alarma

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos del coronavirus de hoy, jueves 10 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 10.764 casos y 71 fallecidos durante el último día en España.

* Con estos datos, España supera los 300.000 casos positivos desde que el 21 de junio acabase el estado de alarma.

* Si miramos por CCAA, Madrid sigue siendo la más afectada.

* Una buena noticia: todas las CCAA están aumentando su capacidad para realizar pruebas PCR. En la siguiente tabla facilitada por el Ministerio de Sanidad, podéis observar el número total de pruebas desde el inicio de la pandemia, el número de pruebas durante la última semana y el incremento respecto a la semana anterior.

* A nivel europeo, España sigue siendo el país más afectado. Mirad el mapa que ha publicado hoy el Centro Europeo para el Control de Enfermedades:

Para saber más:

 

Más opiniones del autor »