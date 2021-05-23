Agujeros de gusano: los túneles en el espacio-tiempo

Cuando Einstein publicó por primera vez en 1915 las ecuaciones que gobiernan la Teoría de la Relatividad General, los mejores matemáticos se pusieron a buscar soluciones con fervor.
Pocos meses después, Karl Schwarzschild había encontrado una de las predicciones más extrañas: regiones del Espacio-Tiempo donde hay una fuerza gravitatoria tan intensa que ni siquiera la luz puede escapar.
Los agujeros negros "estaban" en la teoría de Einstein, pero tuvieron que pasar muchas décadas hasta que los astrónomos encontrasen evidencias de su existencia en la realidad. Hoy sabemos que existen agujeros negros de muchos tamaños diferentes y que nuestra galaxia (como muchas otras) tiene un inmenso agujero negro en su centro.
¿Y qué son los "agujeros de gusano"?
Son otro tipo de soluciones a las ecuaciones de Einstein que también predicen algo extrañísimo: una especie de túneles que quizás nos permitirían conectar puntos del Espacio-Tiempo muy lejanos.
¿Qué problema tienen los "agujeros de gusano"?
Que resulta extraordinariamente difícil estabilizarlos: cualquier objeto que se introduzca en ellos crea una perturbación suficiente como para destruirlos.
Es como si tuvieses un túnel y ese túnel colapsase en el momento en el que un coche entra.
Por un lado parece algo fascinante, pero muy poco práctico.
¿Y no podemos hacer nada para estabilizarlos?
Encontrar los mecanismos para estabilizar los agujeros de gusano es una de las áreas más a la moda de la Física Teórica.
En un artículo publicado hace unas semanas, un equipo de investigadores británicos estudiaba el uso de perturbaciones magnéticas muy particulares en la boca de agujeros negros.
