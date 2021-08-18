Principia Marsupia

España supera la quinta ola, pero más de 9.000 personas siguen hospitalizadas

Alberto Sicilia

Jon Nazca / REUTERS

España ha pasado ya lo peor de la quinta ola en cuanto a número diario de casos:

Una de las características de esta quinta ola es la altísima prevalencia entre los grupos de edad más jóvenes.

El número de hospitalizados diarios ha sido más bajo que en cualquier otra ola:

Sin embargo, si miramos los grupos jóvenes, ha habido más hospitalizados que en lo peor de la primer ola:

A pesar de haber pasado lo peor de la quinta ola, aún quedan más de 9.000 personas hospitalizadas en nuestro país:

