Principia Marsupia

¿Qué nos separa de los chimpancés y nos hace humanos?

Alberto Sicilia

Fuente: Wikimedia Commons

El ADN de los chimpancés y el ADN de los seres humanos se parecen en un 99%. Entonces, ¿por qué hay una diferencia tan importante en el volumen y la complejidad cerebral entre ambas especies?

Los científicos buscan desde hace mucho tiempo entender cómo reconciliar estas dos observaciones tan aparentemente contradictorias.

Un estudio publicado por un equipo de investigadores suecos en la revista Stem Cell empieza a darnos algunas pistas.

Aprovechando el potencial de las células madre

Para el estudio, los biólogos han utilizado las llamadas 'células madre pluripotentes'. Estas células son auténtica maravilla de la Naturaleza: puedes coger una célula madre pluripotente de la piel y 'programarla' para que se reconvierta a ser una célula del cerebro.

Por esta descubrir que células madre idempotentes pueden reprogramarse incluso cuando son adultas, Gurdon y Yamanaka recibieron el Premio Nobel de Medicina de 2012. 

Fuente: Nobel Prize Foundation

Los investigadores de la Universidad de Lund tomaron células de la piel de humanos y chimpancés, las reprogramaron para que se convirtieran en células del cerebro y observaron las diferencias durante esa metamorfosis.

Fuente: Stem Cell

El ADN contiene instrucciones para fabricar proteínas, los 'ladrillos básicos' de la vida. Pero una célula tiene que decidir qué partes del ADN 'leer' para fabricar las proteínas que corresponden a su función.

Mientras las células cerebrales de humanos y chimpancés crecían, los investigadores observaron cómo cada especie utiliza partes del ADN de manera muy diferente.

Fuente: Stem Cell

Y lo más curioso aún: esas diferencias están en una parte del ADN que no codifica genes.

Descubrir lo que nos hace humanos es un misterio quizás aún más complicado de resolver de lo que pensábamos.

Más opiniones del autor »