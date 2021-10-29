Iceta lo peta

Flanqueado por los representantes habituales de la industria del entretenimiento en la presentación de su informe anual de propaganda antipiratería, el ministro Miquel Iceta anunció que el próximo martes, 2 de noviembre, el Gobierno tiene previsto aprobar en el Consejo de Ministros el Real Decreto Ley que transpondrá la directiva europea de derechos de autor y derechos afines en el mercado único digital.
El ministro, según recoge EFE, se negó a a adelantar aspectos del contenido de la futura norma, y tampoco explicó las razones de extraordinaria y urgente necesidad para aprobar mediante real decreto-ley un texto que requeriría un debate parlamentario en profundidad, por afectar a derechos fundamentales. Si tanta extraordinaria y urgente necesidad tenía, se debía haber aprobado antes de junio de este año, tal como establece la propia directiva.
En fin, nuevamente un ministro de Cultura busca el aplauso fácil de la industria del entretenimiento. Y nuevamente se oculta un texto que debería publicarse con transparencia, entre otras cosas porque el artículo 17 de la directiva, según cómo se interprete por el Gobierno español, puede suponer el establecimiento de censura algorítmica: decisiones de retirada de contenidos de internet adoptadas por robots, no por seres humanos.
Ante esta situación, mi recomendación es no hacer nada, absolutamente nada, hasta que se publique oficialmente el texto del decreto-ley.
El martes que viene, o el próximo, solo habrá un acto de propaganda en la Moncloa. Cuando se publique algo de interés desde el punto de vista jurídico -y político- opinaremos en consecuencia.
Iceta debería recordar lo divertido que fue el mandato ministerial de Ángeles González-Sinde. Este país ha cambiado mucho en diez años, y ya no existen las páginas que, con su potencia de fuego, avivaron la primavera de 2011.
Ahora esa potencia de fuego está en manos de streamers a los que en cualquier momento un algoritmo puede censurar.
Feliz Halloween, ministro.
