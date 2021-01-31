Otras miradas

Que elijan las mujeres

Sílvia Aldavert Garcia

Coordinadora L’Associació Drets Sexuals i Reproductius

Cuando el aborto sale a debate todo el mundo tiene opinión. La mayoría suelen ser de tertulia mañanera. Siempre surgen las más dogmáticas y, cómo no, las fascistas. Afortunadamente existen las voces fundamentadas en la experiencia, el conocimiento y el activismo, suelen ser las que menos se oyen. Ante tanto ruido, parece haber un descuido general sobre la capacidad de las mujeres para elegir, para decidir sobre nuestras vidas.

Es lo habitual, la tutela y control de los cuerpos ante la decisión de abortar de las mujeres ha sido, y sigue siendo, un clásico. Parecen no importar demasiado las obligaciones institucionales de debido cumplimiento en muchos espacios, pero, sobre todo, en el que se refiere a la información. ¿Cómo vamos a decidir qué, dónde, cuándo y cómo si ni siquiera podemos encontrar información fiable al respecto?

No existen campañas institucionales sobre el tema, las respuestas en los teléfonos de salud son cuestionables, ¿dónde saber sobre qué es legal y cómo acceder al aborto? La primera web que sale en Google cuando buscas información para abortar es fundamentalista antielección y las webs institucionales no contrarrestan el envite para nada.

Como siempre, hemos decidido tomar las riendas. Donde la institución no cumple, lo denunciamos y, a la vez, queremos construir lo que debería existir. Es imprescindible generar un espacio web de información fácil, accesible y fiable. Un espacio de todas y para todas que garantice la voluntad y decisión de las mujeres, sin interferencias morales ni estigmatizadoras. Un espacio que contribuya a la agencia de cualquier persona que deba tomar las decisiones correspondientes. Por ello hemos puesto en marcha el crowfunding para crear la web quieroabortar.org

Hagamos realidad que las mujeres puedan elegir, y que lo puedan hacer con toda la información que deben y quieren tener.

Más opiniones del autor »