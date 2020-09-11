Principia Marsupia

Siguen los malos datos en España el día que se cumplen seis meses del inicio de la pandemia

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos del coronavirus de hoy, viernes 11 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 12.183 casos y 48 fallecidos durante el último día en España.

* Son los peores datos de lo que llevamos de la segunda "oleada" de coronavirus.

* Una curiosidad: hoy se cumplen justo 6 meses desde que la OMS declarara la situación como una pandemia.

* Si desagregamos los datos por CCAA, Madrid sigue presentando, un día más, los peores datos.

* Algo interesante: el Ministerio de Sanidad ha empezado a publicar la tasa de positividad de las PCRs: esto es el porcentaje de las PCRs que dan positivo. Para que os hagáis una idea, la OMS considera que cuando esa tasa supera el 5%, la situación es muy mala.

* Seguimos siendo también el peor país de Europa. Este es el mapa del Centro Europeo para el Control de Enfermedades:

