España sigue sin controlar la segunda oleada de la pandemia

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos del coronavirus de hoy, lunes 14 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 27.404 casos y 101 fallecidos durante los últimos tres días en España.

* En el número de casos, estamos ante el peor fin de semana de esta segunda ola. (Recordemos que no se deben comparar el número de casos de la primera ola a la segunda, pues entonces se hacían muy pocos tests).

* Los datos desagregados por CCAA nos vuelven a mostrar lo que llevamos semanas repitiendo: la situación en Madrid se está descontrolando y no tiene visos de frenar. Aunque hace una semana parecía que se estabilizaba en una meseta, en los últimos días ha vuelto a crecer. Preocupantes noticias también desde Aragón: tras el embate en los meses de julio y agosto, los casos habían bajado con rapidez, pero ahora de nuevo vuelven a subir.

* Otra métrica fundamental es el porcentaje de camas hospitalarias ocupadas por enfermos de Covid:

* Un día más, y esto ya no es ninguna sorpresa, somos el peor país de Europa:

 

