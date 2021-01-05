Principia Marsupia

La tercera ola empieza a aparecer y aún faltan los contagios de Nochevieja

Alberto Sicilia

EFE/Salvador Sas

Nuestro país se desliza hacia una tercera ola.

Los datos de incidencia acumulada son difíciles de interpretar estos días porque con la acumulación de días festivos se hacen menos pruebas diagnósticas y por lo tanto se detectan menos positivos.

Pero podemos fijarnos en los datos de personas ingresadas, que vienen directamente de los hospitales y no sufren de este problema.

Cuando estudiamos las estadísticas de ingresados hay que recordar siempre que las personas que se estén contagiando durante estos días no llegarán al hospital hasta dentro de alrededor de dos semanas. Estos números probablemente empeorarán cuando entren en juego las reuniones de Nochevieja.

Dicho esto, veamos el gráfico de personas ingresadas en España por covid durante las últimas semanas:

Durante las últimas dos semanas, el número de hospitalizados ha aumentado un 30%. 

La situación por CCAA sería la siguiente:

La situación es muy preocupante en la Comunitat Valenciana, donde el número de hospitalizados en esta tercera ola ya ha superado a los de la segunda ola:

Lo mismo ocurre en Baleares: la tercera ola ya ha superado a la segunda.

Tendremos que esperar unos días para saber la magnitud del impacto que han tenido las Navidades, pero estos primeros datos no son nada positivos.

