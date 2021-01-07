En mitad del caos político, el virus arrasa en EEUU

Mientras EEUU se consume en el caos político, la tercera ola de la pandemia está arrasando en el país: desde hace un mes se registran más de 200.000 casos cada día.
Comparar la intensidad de las tres olas de la pandemia en términos de casos detectados no es correcto, pues ahora se hacen muchos más tests que durante la primera ola.
Una métrica mucho más correcta para comparar las tres olas es mirar al número de personas hospitalizadas en cada momento.
Ahora mismo hay más de 132.000 personas hospitalizadas por covid en EEUU. Eso es más del doble que en el peor momento de la primera ola.
Esto se está reflejando también en el número de fallecidos:
Casi 4.000 personas están muriendo ya cada día en EEUU por covid. Desde que empezó la pandemia han muerto ya 361.000 estadounidenses.
Para poner esa cifra en contexto:
