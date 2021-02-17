Los contagios bajan rápido pero las UCI se vacían muy despacio

Los datos de los últimos días son muy positivos en cuanto a la evolución de los contagios, pero nos dejan una lección importante sobre el peligro de levantar medidas demasiado rápido: la incidencia baja mucho, pero las UCIs se vacían muy despacio.
Si sólo nos fijásemos en la incidencia, podríamos pensar que la tercera ola ya está terminada:
Pero el número de hospitalizados ha bajado bastante menos que la incidencia.
La razón es que la estancia en los hospitales dura bastantes días y por lo tanto, aún en el hipotético caso de que mañana se parasen los contagios, los hospitales tardarían en vaciarse.
Este efecto es aún más pronunciado si nos fijamos en la ocupación de las UCI: sólo han bajado un 16% desde el máximo y estamos aún muy por encima del nivel máximo de la segunda ola.
Ya cometimos el mismo error después de la segunda ola: empezamos la tercera con más de 2.000 personas en la UCI. Ahora estamos aún en 4.000. No volvamos a equivocarnos.
