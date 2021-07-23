Principia Marsupia

Predicen la estructura del 98% de las proteínas humanas utilizando AI, una vía para desarrollar numerosos tratamientos

Alberto Sicilia

Fuente: DeepMind

¿Qué forma tridimensional tienen las proteínas? Esta ha sido una de las grandes cuestiones por resolver en la Biología durante las últimas décadas. Gracias a la técnicas de inteligencia artificial estamos más cerca que nunca de resolverla.

Un equipo de la compañía DeepMind ha publicado hoy en Science la predicción de la estructura del 98% de las proteínas humanas.

¿Qué son las proteínas?

Las proteínas son los 'ladrillos básicos' de la vida. Son moléculas que cumplen una infinidad de funciones: dan forma a los tejidos, controlas las reacciones químicas en el interior de las células, las protegen de invasores externos, codifican la información genética, etc. Detrás de cualquier 'función' en un organismo hay moléculas.

¿Por qué es importante conocer la forma tridimensional de las proteínas?

Porque la estructura de una proteína determina cómo funciona.

Un ejemplo: la 'espina' del coronavirus es una proteína. Los 'anticuerpos' que se enganchan a la espina para evitar la infección son otra proteína.

Si conocemos la forma tridimensional de la espina, podremos desarrollar anticuerpos que se enganchen mejor y sean más efectivos.

¿Hasta ahora no se conocía la estructura de las proteínas?

Sólo se conocía la estructura de algunas proteínas. Pero el proceso para determinar la forma de cada proteína es muy laborioso y requiere de técnicas experimentales muy costosas (cristalografía de rayos X, resonancia magnética nuclear o microscopía electrónica crioscópica).

Determinar la estructura de una sola proteína podía suponer meses o años de trabajo.

Gracias a las técnicas de inteligencia artificial ahora presentadas, ese proceso se reduce a minutos.

¿De qué están compuestas las proteínas?

Las proteínas son cadenas muy largas de unos elementos más pequeños llamados aminoácidos.

El problema a resolver es el siguiente: si yo te digo una secuencia de aminoácidos, tú me tienes que decir qué forma tridimensional tiene la cadena.

Por ejemplo: esta es la secuencia de un anticuerpo.

Usando el algoritmo de DeepMind, podemos saber que su forma tridimensional es la siguiente:

¿Cómo funciona la Inteligencia Artificial?

El algoritmo de DeepMind es

 

