Los países menos vacunados sufren una nueva ola de fallecidos por covid

Comienza un nuevo invierno, nos refugiamos del frío en espacios interiores y en consecuencia los casos de coronavirus se multiplican.
La situación es especialmente preocupante en el este de Europa. Por ejemplo, Croacia está alcanzando un máximo histórico de positivos:
Croacia sólo tiene el 42% de la población vacunada, y por eso el número de muertes también se está disparando:
En Rusia, que tiene apenas el 33% de la población vacunada, la situación es aún peor:
Comparemos ahora lo que ocurre en Austria, un país que vive una situación muy parecida en cuanto al número de casos:
Pero como Austria tiene al 64% de la población vacunada, el número de fallecidos ahora es mucho menor que en olas anteriores:
No es casualidad que sean los países del este de Europa quienes más están sufriendo: son precisamente los que tienen tasas de vacunación más bajas.
