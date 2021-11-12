Principia Marsupia

Los países menos vacunados sufren una nueva ola de fallecidos por covid

Alberto Sicilia

European Center for Disease Control

Comienza un nuevo invierno, nos refugiamos del frío en espacios interiores y en consecuencia los casos de coronavirus se multiplican.

La situación es especialmente preocupante en el este de Europa. Por ejemplo, Croacia está alcanzando un máximo histórico de positivos:

Croacia sólo tiene el 42% de la población vacunada, y por eso el número de muertes también se está disparando:

En Rusia, que tiene apenas el 33% de la población vacunada, la situación es aún peor:

Comparemos ahora lo que ocurre en Austria, un país que vive una situación muy parecida en cuanto al número de casos:

Pero como Austria tiene al 64% de la población vacunada, el número de fallecidos ahora es mucho menor que en olas anteriores:

No es casualidad que sean los países del este de Europa quienes más están sufriendo: son precisamente los que tienen tasas de vacunación más bajas.

