Krahe frente a los cursis

Desde el asunto del confinamiento he notado un aumento de la cursilería. Tiene que ver con la ignorancia, claro. La gente se ha lanzado a contar: sus sentimientos, sus desayunos, sus "pensamientos", ese tipo de cosas. Es una cursilería trufada de pastelillos, paseos, amaneceres y nostalgias con ribete, una cursilería satisfecha.

Lo peor de la cursilería satisfecha es que procede de la ignorancia en pelotas. Más o menos un así soy, esto cuento, y además no me importa admitir que no tengo ni pajolera idea de lo que hablo. Lo pienso y lo digo, lo "siento" y te lo planto en las narices. Además del encierro, mucha culpa tienen las redes sociales. Pero no es ese el único lugar de los cursis, de las cursis. Los remilgos campan a sus anchas y se nos han llenado los días, las televisiones y la cosa política de ofensas y lechuguinos.

Me ha venido lo anterior a la cabeza pensando en Javier Krahe. Hace ahora cinco años que murió, cinco años como cinco agujeros sin fondo. Era una persona culta y elegante. La elegancia es lo contrario de la cursilería y de la ignoracia sobre la que aquella se repantiga. El cantautor era un hombre atento a los pronombres y las rimas, lo que impepinablemente incluye una forma de estar, de moverse. Cuando una tiene la suerte de compartir algunos ratos y sitios con personas así, va creciendo, la espalda se yergue, los brazos parecen alargarse y adquieren la prestancia de los músicos, las manos gesticulan solo lo necesario para mover ligeramente el aire y modificar así sus alrededores. La risa y el asiento carecen de idiotez, el pensamiento no conoce la impostura.

Vengo echando mucho de menos a ese tipo de personas como Javier Krahe. Y a él. Era mi amigo. De eso se trata.