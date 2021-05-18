El dolor del otro

Asistimos impasibles al dolor del otro, al miedo del otro, cerramos los ojos o miramos para otro lado pensando que así nada de lo que sucede a nuestro alrededor nos tocará. Qué gran error pensar que la neutralidad es una virtud y que la inacción es sabia en tiempos de injusticias.
Cuando nos convertimos en víctimas no deseamos serlo. Sencillamente, lo somos. Y sabemos que en ocasiones más de las que quisiéramos, las víctimas se convierten en victimarios. Qué mala elaboración del dolor y del horror han hecho Europa, Estados Unidos e Israel para permitir esta barbarie a la que llevamos asistiendo años con el pueblo de Palestina. En especial durante estos días, cuando algunos políticos y gentes de Estado que se dicen de buena fe, jalean, como si asistieran a un partido de fútbol, un genocidio.
A nadie le importó cuando se llevaron a gitanos, anarquistas, judíos u homosexuales en la Alemania fascista hasta que fue demasiado tarde. Todos sabían y todos callaban. Que las muertes de niños o familias enteras palestinas se aplaudan es, a estas alturas de la historia, immoral y la indiferencia, criminal.
¿Cómo puede un soldado israelí apuntar a la cabeza de un niño de seis años y no sentir que está rompiendo toda ley natural?
