Si las palabras sufrieran, libertad sería una de las que más dolor soportaría teniendo en cuenta la cantidad de falsedades, manipulaciones y memeces que se dicen, se hacen, y se pretenden usándola como bandera. Hay quien la entiende como el derecho infinito de cada uno y cada una a actuar según criterio, y hay quien la entiende como un derecho compartido. Quienes tiene recursos económicos, patrimonio, formación y una posición social tienen más fácil actuar y vivir en libertad que los que no tienen nada de eso. Para que la libertad sea democrática, para que llegue a todos, tiene que ser un compromiso compartido.

Hago esta reflexión porque el debate político en España ha llegado a tal depauperación que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha llegado a contraponer socialismo y libertad, sin que Mariano Rajoy haya salido a aclararle que "un vaso es un vaso y un plato es un plato". ¿Cuál será la libertad que se atribuye la señora Ayuso? ¿La libertad de las mujeres para abortar? ¿La libertad de las personas sin techo para estar donde quieran sin que las retiren de las calles, como hizo su antecesor Gallardón? ¿La libertad de cantar, escribir, o rapear lo que quieras?

¿O quizá se refiere a la libertad para hacer huelga? No creo, porque es ahora cuando Las Cortes han derogado (con la oposición del PP y VOX) ese artículo del Código Penal (315.3) que establecía penas de cárcel por hacer huelga y participar en los piquetes informativos. Ese artículo que, con instrucciones del Ministerio de Justicia del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, las fiscalías usaron para disuadir a la población de participar en cualquier movilización contra sus políticas, so pena de acabar en la cárcel, con multas, y con antecedentes penales.

Huelga es libertad y democracia. Mediante la huelga se han conseguido derechos sociales y laborales que han hecho más libres a los trabajadores y trabajadoras. Está muy bien que haya libertad de empresa, y libertad para hacer lobby (con ingentes cantidades de dinero, como hacen muchas empresas y entidades), y libertad para que los políticos descolocados y retirados acaben en consejos de administración, bufetes, etc. Los parados no pueden colocarlos. Los que cobran el IMV no pueden colocarlos. A los que cobran el SMI tampoco les llega. Su libertad, su capacidad de influir en la sociedad y defender sus derechos no está exclusivamente en la libertad individual, está en la libertad compartida. Por eso huelga es libertad, y por eso hay que derogar la Ley Mordaza.