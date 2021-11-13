Pato confinado

Receta de vinagreta de mostaza

Vinagreta de mostaza.
Las vinagretas han venido a la Tierra para satisfacer todos los gustos, son aliadas de nuestras ensaladas. La vinagreta de mostaza, la clásica francesa, es de las más socorridas por su potente sabor, esa combinación ácida que despierta a las lechugas y canónigos, que los invita a la fiesta.

Existen muchas variantes y combinaciones posibles de esta receta, pero siempre será mejor que apuestes por una mostaza de grano entero. Hay personas que, además de la mostaza, le echan un chorrito de salsa de soja; otras le añaden frutos secos triturados, o plantas aromáticas -como la albahaca, el cilantro, el perejil...- o incluso flores, como la lavanda.

Uno de los aliados de esta vinagreta lo tendrás en la miel, una cucharadita le dará un contraste dulce muy sugerente. Incluso en algunas fórmulas le agregan yogur natural. Como ves, la vinagreta de mostaza es deliciosamente promiscua.

Ingredientes:

  • Seis cucharadas de aceite de oliva virgen extra.
  • Una cucharada de vinagre.
  • Jugo de medio limón.
  • Una cucharada de mostaza de Dijon o antigua (con grano).
  • Una pizca de pimienta negra.
  • Una cucharada de miel (opcional)
  • Cebollino, perejil o cilantro muy bien picado.
  • Sal.

1. Integra y emulsiona los ingredientes:

Pon en un recipiente la mostaza, el vinagre, el jugo de limón, la sal y la pimienta, junto al cebollino (o perejil o cilantro) muy bien picado. Remueve. Añade luego el aceite de oliva y vuelve a mezclar hasta que emulsione. Comprueba el punto de la sal y del resto de ingredientes, por si fuera necesario reforzar su sabor. Sirve la vinagreta en una salsera o sobre cualquier tipo de ensalada. Si decides añadirle miel, caliéntala antes en el microondas hasta que esté líquida.

